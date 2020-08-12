AAP Soccer

Sevilla, Shakhtar advance to Europa semis

By AAP Newswire

Lucas Ocampos - AAP



A late header from Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Wolves on Tuesday and a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Spanish club will be joined by Shakhtar Donetsk who posted a comfortable 4-1 win over Basel.

Wolves, who were hoping to make it an all England semi-final against Manchester United, had their chances with Raul Jimenez missing an early penalty.

Sevilla increasingly took control of the game after that miss.

The five-time Europa League champions had seemingly endless set pieces around the Wolves penalty area and finally broke through when Ocampos headed in Eder Banega's cross following a corner in the 88th minute.

Wolves forward Adama Traore earlier showed extraordinary pace in his 53rd club game of the season to sprint in behind the Sevilla defence, only for Diego Carlos to cut him down with a tackle from behind for the penalty.

Jimenez had scored an early spot-kick against Olympiakos last week but his shot this time was barely off-centre and pushed away by Yassine Bounou.

Wolves had the longest Europa League campaign of any team left in the competition, having started more than a year ago in the first qualifying round with a win over Northern Irish club Crusaders on July 25, 2019.

Sevilla now meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in Cologne on Sunday for a place in the final.

The second semi-final next Monday pits Shakhtar against Inter Milan.

Junior Moraes, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dodo got the goals for a rampant Shakhtar side, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel pulling one back late on.

