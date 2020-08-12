AAP Soccer

Atletico Champions League arrival delay

By AAP Newswire

Atletico Madrid players arrive to the team hotel in Lisbon, Portugal - AAP

1 of 1

Atletico Madrid have arrived in Lisbon for the Champions League finals with a one-day delay because two players tested positive for coronavirus.

Forward Angel Correa and defender Sime Vrsaljko were found to have contracted COVID-19 in a weekend test of all members of the Atletico delegation for the tournament in Portugal.

They are in quarantine and everyone else needed to be tested again which did not allow the Spanish side to leave on Monday as originally planned.

Coach Diego Simeone held another training session in Madrid on Monday and after all additional tests were confirmed to be negative the team then left on Tuesday.

Their quarter-final against Germany's RB Leipzig scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, KF Drita's 2020-21 preliminary round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield has been cancelled after a second player from the Kosovo side tested positive for the virus.

The announcement comes after Swiss health authorities and European soccer governing body UEFA decided to put the entire Drita squad into quarantine ahead of Tuesday's scheduled match against Linfield in Nyon.

The second Drita player who returned a positive test on Monday was in contact with other members of the delegation over the last days, UEFA said.

In a separate case on Friday, a Drita player returned a positive result for COVID-19 following testing prior to their 2-1 win over Inter Club d'Escaldes.

with DPA

Latest articles

News

Problems accessing COVID-19 information for the deaf

Deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to access news updates about COVID-19 and government restrictions, according to a Shepparton deaf community advocate. Indigenous deaf woman Jody Barney is an Aboriginal disability cultural trainer and...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton residents call for online learner’s permit test

Two Shepparton residents have started a petition calling on the Victorian Government to move the learner’s permit test online amid worsening delays due to COVID-19. David and Kristen Doherty’s 16-year-old daughter Gabrielle wants to get her...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Inter seal Sanchez signing from United

Inter Milan have secured the services of Alexis Sanchez for the next three years after the Chile forward’s exit from Manchester United was confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar draw seals Phoenix’s A-L finals spot

Wellington Phoenix have secured their place in the A-League finals with a game to spare after coming back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Brisbane Roar.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roja’s double leaves Glory with headache

Perth Glory have been pushed into an unwanted scrap for an A-League semi-final spot as a Marco Rojas-inspired Melbourne Victory scored a big win on Saturday.

AAP Newswire