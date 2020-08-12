AAP Soccer

Scottish matches postponed after breaches

By AAP Newswire

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo controls the ball

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli played in a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after returning from Spain.

He'd travelled there without informing the club.

Bolingoli's breach comes just days after Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone was called off due to two of their players testing positive for COVID-19, with six others self-isolating.

"These matches have been postponed in light of ongoing restrictions in Aberdeen and today's news of a breach of government public health guidance and football protocols," the Scottish Professional Football League said.

"During further discussions with the minister and government advisers, the Joint Response Group has offered to work on a range of measures ... to underpin a commitment to raising public health awareness and reaffirm the collective responsibility of the national game."

Celtic were scheduled to visit St Mirren on Wednesday, while Aberdeen were due to face Hamilton. Celtic were also scheduled to host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Sturgeon said the incident involving was Bolingoli a "flagrant breach" of the guidelines.

"What I regret is some football players seem incapable of living up to their responsibilities," she said.

"At a minimum, you should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week and we'll set out conclusions beyond that.

"Consider today the yellow card; the next time, it will be the red card."

Bolingoli has apologised for his actions but Scottish champions Celtics have promised an investigation after condemning the "stupidity" of the player's actions.

"It's difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances and we find it beyond explanation," the club said.

Their entire playing and backroom staff have since been tested twice for COVID-19 with all negative.

