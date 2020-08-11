Western to pounce on faltering Glory in AL

Western United coach Mark Rudan says his finals-hunting team will take an all-out attacking approach when they meet Perth Glory at Bankwest Stadium.

Sydney FC, Melbourne City, Wellington and Brisbane have sealed their finals berths, leaving Western, Perth and Adelaide to fight for the remaining two spots in the top six.

Western (33 points) and Perth (37) will have a better idea of how their respective positions sit after Adelaide (35) play second-placed City on Tuesday night - though Western have the benefit of two games in hand.

Rudan emphasised a need for his team to maintain concentration in games after Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney both mounted late comebacks but described his side as the "form team of the competition".

"We're going to go and attack. We're going to go and press them as well and we're just going to go all out," Rudan said.

"That's us. That's how we want to play. It's an important game where we've got a lot of confidence, a lot of self belief as well and we're just going to go for it.

"If we end up conceding a goal we'll make sure that we score more - and that's just how we are."

Veteran defender Andrew Durante (hip) has been cleared to play on Wednesday night after leaving Friday's game after just 51 minutes.

Perth have won two of five games since the restart and are coming off a 4-0 loss to Victory but Popovic is confident he would see a "much-improved" performance.

"We know that we control our own destiny," Popovic said.

"We know we need to have a significant improvement in our performance against Western United.

"A week ago we had a very good performance against the Wanderers - four days after that we had a very poor performance - so we need to get back playing the way we want to play."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Perth Glory have conceded 12 goals across their past four games - before that they had conceded 22 across 21 games.

* Western United have scored 18 goals across their past five games - including scoring five or more goals on three occasions

* Western United striker Besart Berisha is third in the golden boot race with 16 goals, while Perth counterpart Bruno Fornaroli is fifth with 13