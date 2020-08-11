AAP Soccer

Victory coach confirms Nabbout Glory move

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Nabbout - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Victory attacker Andrew Nabbout's second stint with the A-League club will end following Wednesday's season finale against Western Sydney.

Interim coach Grant Brebner has confirmed the Socceroo international will be joining Perth Glory at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Nabbout, a Victory youth team product who made his A-League debut at the club in 2012, returned to Melbourne last year following a stint in Japan with Urawa Red Diamonds.

The 27-year-old has made 21 appearances for Victory in what has been a forgettable campaign for the club, which is languishing second-last on the ladder going into Wednesday's match.

Brebner confirmed to reporters on Tuesday the Wanderers game will be Nabbout and defender James Donachie's last for the club, with Donachie set to join the Newcastle Jets.

Brebner lauded both for their professionalism over the past two months in playing out the campaign for Victory despite their impending moves.

"They've been very good for me personally, and the football club over their period at the club, and we'll see what happens in the future," he said.

The Glory will be Nabbout's third A-League club having spent just under two years at the Jets between June 2016 and March 2018.

