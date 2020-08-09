Socceroos defender Smith exits Bournemouth

AAP Soccer

Socceroos left-back Brad Smith is on the hunt for a new club having departed recently relegated English side Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old defender exited the Cherries when his contract expired last week, after their relegation from the Premier League.

A former Liverpool player, Smith made just 11 appearances for Bournemouth after joining them from the Anfield giants in 2016.

He spent most of the past two seasons on loan, winning the MLS Cup during a stint in the United States with the Seattle Sounders.

His time in America led to a return to the Socceroos set-up, after missing out on the 2018 World Cup squad.

Graham Arnold recalled Smith last year and he started Australia's last two World Cup qualifiers against Taiwan and Jordan.

Smith made three appearances on loan at English Championship team Cardiff City most recently, having joined the Bluebirds in January until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

He is the second English-based Socceroos player to be without a club after midfielder Jackson Irvine left Hull City before the Championship's post-COVID restart when he couldn't agree contract terms with the Tigers.

