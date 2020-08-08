AAP Soccer

Juventus sack coach Sarri after ECL exit

By AAP Newswire

Maurizio Sarri - AAP

Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri a day after exiting the Champions League last 16.

Sarri, 61, departs after just one season in Turin despite leading Juventus to a ninth successive domestic title having joined from Chelsea last summer.

Juventus lost both the Super Cup and Italian Cup this term and were frequently criticised for their form despite retaining the league title.

And Friday's Champions League exit to Olympique Lyon on away goals after a 2-2 draw on aggregate proved the final straw for the club's board, who will now look for a new coach.

The club announced the sacking on Saturday.

