Wanderers prepare to shift A-League focus

After Western Sydney failed to make the A-League finals for the third consecutive year, their focus will turn to re-signing and recruiting players for next season.

Western United extinguished the Wanderers' finals hopes with a 5-3 win on Friday night and with one game left, coach Jean-Paul de Marigny said he was looking towards the future.

"For us it's all about resetting now," de Marigny said.

"Once we know the landscape of the league, it's about signing players that are currently with the club and also recruiting the right players to represent us."

Completing that task, however, is another matter, with uncertainty over the future salary cap among the barriers in negotiating with players.

"There's uncertainty everywhere and until we know what we're dealing with, it makes it a little bit difficult," de Marigny said.

"So until we know exactly what the landscape and the decision makers decide what the league's going to look like, we're shooting in the dark at the moment.

"And we're not the lone ranger there - there's another 11 teams that way.

"Macarthur's probably got the advantage in terms of they've got a clean slate to recruit players at this stage but apart from that, 11 teams are in the same boat."

Captain Mitch Duke is among those coming out of contract, with Nine Newspapers reporting he is closing on a move to the Saudi Professional League.

After scoring a brace on Friday, Duke admitted his future was "up in the air."

"To be honest I've got to assess my situation - I do have a small family and with the difficult times, financial is an important factor," the striker told Fox Sports.

"So I'll make my decision based on a few of those and we'll see where it takes me."

Duke has scored 14 goals in 25 games and de Marigny emphasised the Wanderers' desire to keep him.

"Mitch Duke is a player that we want to retain ... that's very clear in our mind," de Marigny said.

"Whatever happens with Mitch Duke in the next two or three weeks, we'll know a little bit more about it.

"But he's only one of many that we want to retain.

"... He's a big part of our plans and he represents us really well. He's a perfect fit for us in the football club and we'll do our best to keep him here."