Kerr’s Chelsea first up against Man United

Sam Kerr's Chelsea will open their Women's Super League title defence with a trip to Manchester United on September 6.

The league released its fixture list for the first two weeks of the new season on Friday.

The 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chelsea awarded the title and Aston Villa declared winners of the Championship on a point-per-game basis.

Villa face a trial by fire as they host Manchester City, who narrowly missed out on last season's title, in their opening game.

Arsenal, who finished third last season and are still in the Women's Champions League, will kick off their campaign at home to Reading while Tottenham Hotspur will host West Ham United.

The second-tier Championship will begin on September 5 with Liverpool, who were relegated from last season's WSL, set to face Durham in their opener.

Fixtures beyond the first two rounds will be announced in due course.

