Socceroo Arzani joins FC Utrecht on loan

Socceroo Daniel Arzani will look to reignite his career after completing a move to Dutch club FC Utrecht.

The 21-year-old joins the Eredivisie team on a season-long loan from English Premier League giants Manchester City.

Arzani's switch is a crucial move for the youngster after a frustrating spell at Scottish club Celtic.

Having moved to Manchester City from A-League sister outfit Melbourne City following the 2018 World Cup, Arzani immediately joined Celtic on a two-year loan.

He suffered an ACL injury on his debut for the Glasgow-based club and would only play five more minutes in a Cup match for Celtic before his loan deal ended.

Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam said the winger had been on his team's radar for a long time.

"We've followed Daniel since his time at Melbourne City, where he made his first team debut at the age of 17," Zuidam told the club's website.

"He seemed unattainable for us for a long time, but we were finally able to strike this transfer period.

"I am happy that he is now finally here in Stadium Galgenwaard ... we look forward to seeing him in the FC Utrecht shirt."

It's not the first time young Australian talent has joined Utrecht, with Tommy Oar, Adam Sarota and Michael Zullo all joining the club in 2010.

The 2020-21 Eredivisie season kicks off on September 12 with Utrecht starting at home against AZ Alkmaar.

