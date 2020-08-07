AAP Soccer

Veart defiant over A-League finals hopes

By AAP Newswire

Veart - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says he won't change his side's attacking approach as the Reds prepare for a pulsating race for A-League finals berths.

After Thursday's 1-1 draw with Sydney, the Reds sit sixth with 35 points and one game to play against second-placed Melbourne City.

While they cannot go higher than fifth place, Adelaide can still be overtaken by either Western United (30 points, four games to play) or Western Sydney (30 points, two games to play) - who coincidentally face each other on Friday night.

Western United loom large given their games in hand but Veart said the pressure was on the A-League newcomers to chase his side down.

"We knew coming in we had five really tough games against five top teams and we knew from past seasons, we need 37-38 points maybe to make the six - (and) this year that might not even be enough," Veart said.

"So we've got another game Tuesday, we need to get the three points and at the moment we have the points on the board.

"Western United have got the games in hand but they need to win those games."

Veart said his team would go all-out again against in-form City in their last chance to build their points tally.

"We're not going to change the way that we play - we're going to keep going," Veart said.

"We're going to go for the win and I think the football that we've played since we've been in the hub has been good.

"... We'll go for the win again and hopefully we can get a little bit more luck on Tuesday night."

Veart also downplayed the suggestion he could have secured the Adelaide job on a full-time basis with three points against Sydney.

"When I got this position at the start, it was to get us through the hub, and then at the end of it, we'll sit down and we'll have a discussion about how things have gone," he said.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday to get 12 points wiped

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will start the 2020-21 season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City hit ground running to stun Sky Blues

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts admits he was surprised by his side’s 2-0 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in their return to football.

AAP Newswire