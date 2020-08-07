AAP Soccer

EPL clubs vote against five substitutes

By AAP Newswire

EPL - AAP

1 of 1

Premier League clubs have voted against retaining the five substitution rule for the 2020-21 season.

Following the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, clubs were allowed to name nine substitutes and make five alterations during matches to support player welfare.

Some clubs wanted the new regulation carried over but the Premier League confirmed they were voted down at the annual general meeting, held virtually on Thursday morning.

"At the Premier League's annual general meeting today, shareholders agreed to rules relating to VAR and substitute players for the 2020-21 season," the statement read.

"Shareholders unanimously approved the implementation of VAR, in line with the full FIFA VAR protocol.

"Clubs also agreed to revert back to using up to three substitute players per match, with a maximum of seven substitutes on the bench."

The VAR changes come as FIFA aims to have a unified approach to its implementation moving forward.

There was controversy across several Premier League games during the previous season, but the new protocols were agreed upon unanimously.

The changes will see referees use the pitch-side review area more often, with the Premier League now also using VAR to spot goalkeeper encroachment on penalties, while assistant referees have been told to keep their flag down for marginal offside calls until the attacking move has played out.

Latest articles

National

Newcastle becomes COVID-19 hotspot

A COVID-19 positive man who visited several Newcastle pubs and the Jets’ A-League match last weekend has put the NSW city on high alert.

AAP Newswire
National

Perre a ‘puppet master’ in drug operation

NCA bombing accused Domenic Perre has been likened to a “puppet master” in his role in a drug operation in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
National

JobKeeper eligibility tweaked for business

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday to get 12 points wiped

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will start the 2020-21 season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City hit ground running to stun Sky Blues

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts admits he was surprised by his side’s 2-0 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in their return to football.

AAP Newswire