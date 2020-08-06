Western United seek A-League goals return

AAP Soccer

By AAP Newswire

Western United are determined to recapture their best attacking form when they take on Western Sydney Wanderers in Friday night's A-League clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

United scored 11 goals in two games before the season shutdown but since returning have managed just three in two - held goalless in their loss to the Newcastle Jets.

Coach Mark Rudan backed his attack - led by Besart Berisha - to return to goalscoring form against the Wanderers.

"I guess (we need) more patience in the front third," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We spoke about making sure that we're in the right positions at the right time, that we stay really disciplined within our structure in our role as well and they don't try to always force things - we don't always try to play the killer ball, particularly when it's not on."

Including Friday night's game, United still have four A-League matches remaining.

The competition newcomers are four points outside the top six with their hopes of a maiden finals berth firmly in their own hands.

Their task was made harder after losing 1-0 to the Jets on Sunday but Rudan was confident his men could make up their points deficit.

He believed Western Sydney's tight three-day turnaround from their clash with Perth favoured his side.

"We haven't even talked about the amount of games that we've got or anything like that," he said.

"It certainly is just taking it one game at a time and if we can control and do the right things and make sure that we maximise our potential then we know we'll be playing finals football."

The Wanderers are four points outside the top six with two games to play, with a finals berth unlikely.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Western United striker Besart Berisha is third in the A-League golden boot with 15 goals but hasn't scored in his two games since the season restart.

* Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitch Duke is fourth in the golden boot with 12 goals and has scored once since the season restart.

* The Wanderers are yet to beat United, who won their first clash 2-1 before a 1-1 draw in their second meeting.

