Man Utd, Inter in Europa League quarters

Manchester United and Inter Milan have booked their places in the Europa League quarter-finals as continental soccer returned amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

United won 2-1 against LASK Linz to complete a 7-1 aggregate win over the Austrian club, five months after the first leg was played.

LASK held the lead on the night for two minutes after Philipp Wiesinger's 55th-minute goal, but Jesse Lingard soon levelled for United. Anthony Martial scored the winner for United in the 88th.

Inter beat Getafe 2-0 with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen.

It was a one-off game played in Germany because they did not complete the first leg before the European season was suspended.

Earlier, Shakhtar Donetsk and Copenhagen also advanced.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead with his 30th goal of the season, picking up Alessandro Bastoni's high pass in the 33rd minute and holding off a defender before stroking the ball low into the far corner.

Eriksen made it 2-0 in the 84th, hammering in a loose ball in the penalty area two minutes after he came on from the bench.

Shakhtar, the 2009 UEFA Cup winners, won 3-0 in the second leg against Wolfsburg to complete a 5-1 victory on aggregate.

The Ukrainian club didn't score until a goal from Junior Moraes in the 89th minute. Moraes and Manor Solomon added a goal apiece in stoppage time.

Copenhagen reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time after overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir to win 3-1 on aggregate thanks to two goals from Jonas Wind.

All games from the quarter-finals onward are being played in Germany over a single leg.

Games began with a minute's silence designated by UEFA to honour victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

European soccer's governing body didn't arrange a coordinated whole-team gesture aimed at racial injustice, though team captains wore armbands reading "No To Racism."

United players took a knee before their game, as all teams have done in the English Premier League since it restarted in June, and were joined by their Austrian opponents from LASK.

At the Inter-Getafe game, all players stood in silence around the centre circle after an announcement about the coronavirus.

