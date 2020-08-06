AAP Soccer

Sanchez signs three-year deal with Inter

By AAP Newswire

Alexis Sanchez - AAP

1 of 1

Inter Milan have agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal.

The Serie A club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta announced the deal on Wednesday.

Sanchez joined Inter on loan at the start of the 2019-20 season following a disappointing spell at United where he scored just five goals in 45 matches.

Although the Chilean scored only four league goals this season, he seems to have rediscovered his touch in Italy where he topped the club's charts with eight assists as Antonio Conte's Inter finished runners-up behind Juventus.

"It will be official tomorrow (Thursday) in the morning," Marotta told Sky Sports.

"The player is completely ours and we have a three-year contract with him. We think he can be a full member of our squad."

The transfer will also allow Sanchez to play in the rest of Inter's Europa League campaign after they advanced to the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Spanish side Getafe in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Speaking after United's Europa League win over LASK on Wednesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Sanchez was leaving the Old Trafford club for Italy.

"... I can confirm that (Sanchez is going). Alexis has had a good time over there (on loan at Inter) and he's a good player, so we wish him all the best," he told BT Sport.

Latest articles

News

Man accused of growing cannabis in Rochester bailed

A MAN charged over the cultivation of more than 200 cannabis plants in Rochester has been granted bail.

Ivy Jensen
News

Rochester truck drivers demand answers to COVID-19 testing requirements

CHANGES to COVID-19 testing rules for Victorian truck drivers could cripple the transport industry, according to Rochester and district companies. South Australia requires drivers to get tested every seven days if they are crossing state borders...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Lockington Consolidated prep students celebrate 100 days of school

PREP students from Lockington Consolidated School celebrated a milestone as they reached 100 days at school. The kids were invited to dress up for the day and bring along their 100-day project. Students enjoyed checking out each other’s...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City hit ground running to stun Sky Blues

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts admits he was surprised by his side’s 2-0 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in their return to football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday to get 12 points wiped

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will start the 2020-21 season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

AAP Newswire