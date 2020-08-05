AAP Soccer

Man City sign Valencia winger Torres

By AAP Newswire

Ferran Torres - AAP

1 of 1

Manchester City have signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, the Premier League club has announced.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was 23 million euros ($A38 million).

Torres scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season as they came ninth in La Liga.

"I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football," Torres told the club website.

"Pep (Guardiola) encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream."

Torres joins City as a replacement for Germany winger Leroy Sane who moved to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last month for 45 million euros plus add-ons.

"He's young and still developing, but his technical qualities are exactly what we are looking for in a winger," City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said of Torres.

"He's quick, direct, can create space with one movement and is capable of producing match-winning moments."

Latest articles

Contributed Photos

Meet the Goulburn Valley’s latest arrivals

Vali Joe Collins Jessica and Sean Collins announce the arrival of Vali Joe Collins. Vali was born on June 21 weighing 3.43 kg. He is a brother for Bjorn and Hagen. Jesse Ray Davies Jesse Ray Davies was born to parents Selinda Lempick and...

Shepparton News
Contributed Photos

Misty morning around Victoria Park Lake

Shepparton’s Victoria Park Lake is a beautiful place no matter the weather. The play areas and walking track around its edge make it delightful for all ages. Sometimes a quiet walk grants extraordinary views and clearly, the early bird gets the...

Reader Contributed
Contributed Photos

Graduation surprise for local nurse

The pandemic has suspended graduation celebrations across the country. However, that didn’t stop one proud mum celebrating her daughter’s achievements. Jennifer Broadbent surprised her daughter and Shepparton La Trobe University graduate nurse Eliz...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City hit ground running to stun Sky Blues

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts admits he was surprised by his side’s 2-0 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in their return to football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday to get 12 points wiped

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will start the 2020-21 season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

AAP Newswire