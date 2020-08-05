Spanish World Cup winner Casillas retires

Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas has confirmed his retirement from football.

Casillas, 39, won two European Championships and one World Cup with Spain and five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with Real.

He has not played since suffering a heart attack on May 1, 2019, during training at his last club Porto.

"The important thing is not the destination but the road you take and who accompanies you on it because the destination will be arrived at naturally with hard work and effort," Casillas said on social media.

"I can say without doubt that I have followed my dream path and reached my dream destination."

The Spanish club, which has been rumoured in Spain to be interested in employing Casillas in an ambassadorial role, said: "The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and of Spanish football arrived at our club aged nine years of age.

"He belongs to the heart of the club and always will do."

The Marca paper said Casillas played 1039 games and won 24 titles in all, naming him "the best Spanish goalkeeper of all time and one of the most successful in the history of world football".