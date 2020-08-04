AAP Soccer

Spanish World Cup winner Casillas retires

By AAP Newswire

Iker Casillas has retired. - AAP

1 of 1

Spain's World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39.

The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired.

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

"The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about #Thanks," Casillas said on Twitter.

Casillas was given a role on Porto's technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a matchday squad.

Latest articles

News

Going, going ... but not quite gone

When Alan Rossignoli closed the door of his Wyndham St real estate business last week, he ended more than 40 years of Shepparton CBD presence. But the Rossignoli name has been synonymous with Shepparton real estate for much longer. John Lewis talked...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino
News

Libraries close again; SAM shuts its doors; Funding to stay connected

Libraries close again To comply with Victorian Government pandemic directions, all Goulburn Valley Libraries branches, including the Mobile Library, will close to the public on Thursday, August 6 until further notice. Items currently on loan are now...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

City hit ground running to stun Sky Blues

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts admits he was surprised by his side’s 2-0 win over A-League leaders Sydney FC in their return to football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday to get 12 points wiped

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday will start the 2020-21 season on minus 12 points after being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

AAP Newswire