NFL’s Cowboys most valuable team: Forbes

The Dallas Cowboys have been ranked the world's most valuable sports team for a fifth consecutive year.

The annual listing published by Forbes on Friday was dominated by National Football League clubs.

The Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at $US5.5 billion ($A7.7 billion), a 10 per cent rise when compared to last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Major League Baseball's New York Yankees ($US5 billion) and the NBA's New York Knicks ($US4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($US4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($US4.3 billion) rounded out the top five.

NFL teams occupied 27 spots on the ranking of the 50 most valuable teams, which Forbes said was both a reflection of its massive stadium draws and TV appeal.

Three European soccer teams cracked the top 10 led by Real Madrid ($US4.24 billion) in sixth. Barcelona ($US4 billion) were eighth while Manchester United ($US3.8 billion) came in at 10th.

The NBA had nine teams on the list, European soccer and MLB each had seven clubs. No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

