Kewell to be new Oldham manager: report

By AAP Newswire

Harry Kewell speaks to the media - AAP

Socceroos great Harry Kewell's long wait for a new coaching job appears over with reports linking him to the vacant manager's role at Oldham Athletic.

The English League Two club sacked Dino Maamria on Friday (Saturday AEST), the 49-year-old Tunisian having won just nine of 32 games since taking on the role in last September.

BBC Radio Manchester reports Kewell will be announced as Maamria's replacement on a one-year deal.

The former Leeds and Liverpool player has been out of work since he was sacked in November 2018 by Notts County.

Oldham would be the third club in Kewell's managerial career after stints with Crawley Town and Notts County.

Oldham, a founder member of the Premier League in 1992, finished 19th in the 2019-20 League Two season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

