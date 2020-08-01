AAP Soccer

Karanka appointed Birmingham City coach

By AAP Newswire

Karanka - AAP

1 of 1

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has been appointed Birmingham City's new head coach.

The Spaniard is the English Championship club's sixth permanent manager in three-and-a-half years.

Karanaka told the club's website: "I'm delighted to be joining a club with the history and fan base that Birmingham City has.

"I share the excitement and determination of everyone here to start working together on all the challenges that lie ahead.

"I want to thank the board for their willingness and the strong interest they showed in making me the head coach of this project."

The move was close to collapsing earlier in the week, with Birmingham reluctant to give Karanka greater control over transfers and allow him to bring in several members of coaching staff.

But they have managed to strike a deal for the former Real Madrid assistant to replace Pep Clotet, who left St Andrew's earlier this month.

Karanka previously turned Blues down in 2017 as they looked for a replacement for Harry Redknapp because of concerns over their project.

He has been out of work since leaving Forest in January 2019, having previously guided Middlesbrough to the Premier League in 2016.

Slavisa Jokanovic turned down an approach from the club before they targeted Karanka, while former manager Chris Hughton was not keen on a return.

Paul Cook and Steve McClaren were interested in the role, while ex-Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom was also spoken to before he took a job as Sheffield United's under-23 manager.

Birmingham survived in the Sky Bet Championship by two points after failing to win any of their final 14 games.

Karanka faces a rebuild after Jude Bellingham was sold to Borussia Dortmund and loanees Scott Hogan and Jake Clarke-Salter returned to Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Latest articles

Golf

Ex-champ Harrington pulls out of US PGA

Former US PGA champion Padraig Harrington has announced he won’t play in this year’s event due to concerns over the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Percy fires at PGA’s Barracuda Champs

Three birdies from the last four holes has Australia’s Cameron Percy hot on the heels of the leaders at the PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship in California.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Day in the mix at WGC event in Memphis

Jason Day is six behind leader Brooks Koepka after the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide score five against Perth

Adelaide United have shored up sixth spot in the A-League with a 5-3 win over fifth-placed Perth in Sydney.

AAP Newswire