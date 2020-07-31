FA Cup could aid Aubameyang stay: Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hopes an FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday could help convince star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay with the north London club.

Captain and top goalscorer Aubameyang netted both goals in Arsenal's 2-0 semi-final win over Manchester City but debate is raging about his future with less than a year to run on his contract and the prospect of leaving for free next summer.

Arteta is hopeful that lifting the FA Cup after Saturday's Wembley final against Chelsea - and the added bonus of European qualification - could help secure the Gabon international's future in north London.

"That has a strong link with everything that you want to experience as a player," Arteta said.

"The fact that winning a trophy helps to really believe and feel - 'wow, I want more of those moments' as well.

"If you are wearing the armband and you are able to lift that cup, it is such a moment and this is going to help for sure.

"It's a package at the end. You need to have a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player of his level to be at this football club.

"He still has a contract here with us, we want to keep him and do it more long-term. But at the moment he is with us and he should be really proud of where he is as well."

Rob Holding is likely to start the final after Shkodran Mustafi was ruled out following hamstring surgery but that could prove to be the only change Arteta makes from the side that beat City in the semi-final.