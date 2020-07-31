AAP Soccer

FA Cup could aid Aubameyang stay: Arteta

By AAP Newswire

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. - AAP

1 of 1

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta hopes an FA Cup win against Chelsea on Saturday could help convince star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay with the north London club.

Captain and top goalscorer Aubameyang netted both goals in Arsenal's 2-0 semi-final win over Manchester City but debate is raging about his future with less than a year to run on his contract and the prospect of leaving for free next summer.

Arteta is hopeful that lifting the FA Cup after Saturday's Wembley final against Chelsea - and the added bonus of European qualification - could help secure the Gabon international's future in north London.

"That has a strong link with everything that you want to experience as a player," Arteta said.

"The fact that winning a trophy helps to really believe and feel - 'wow, I want more of those moments' as well.

"If you are wearing the armband and you are able to lift that cup, it is such a moment and this is going to help for sure.

"It's a package at the end. You need to have a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player of his level to be at this football club.

"He still has a contract here with us, we want to keep him and do it more long-term. But at the moment he is with us and he should be really proud of where he is as well."

Rob Holding is likely to start the final after Shkodran Mustafi was ruled out following hamstring surgery but that could prove to be the only change Arteta makes from the side that beat City in the semi-final.

Latest articles

News

Last remaining silver banksias protected near Lake Nillahcootie

Spencer Fowler Steen
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

40km/h speed limits coming to Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

AAP Newswire