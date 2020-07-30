AAP Soccer

A-League newcomers Macarthur sign Federici

By AAP Newswire

Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici - AAP

1 of 1

A-League newcomers Macarthur FC have signed Socceroos goalkeeper Adam Federici on a two-year deal.

Federici - who has 16 caps for the Socceroos and most recently played for Australia in 2016 - joins the Bulls after a two-season spell with English Championship club Stoke City.

The 35-year-old the NSW south coast product is Macarthur's third signing after winger Tommy Oar and young midfielder Denis Genreau.

"Adam's knowledge and experience in the top European leagues will be invaluable to our squad," coach Ante Milicic said.

"The opportunity to strengthen our roster with someone of Adam's ability and professionalism doesn't come around often."

Federici left Australia as a teenager to play overseas and enjoyed a long career in England in the Premier League and Championship, predominantly at Reading.

Next season will be Federici's first in the A-League.

"To be able to come back to Australia and play football, not only at a start-up club, but also only 90 minutes from where I grew up is something I could not pass on," he said.

Latest articles

News

Caravan stuck in Victoria

When Trevor and Margaret Powell drove their caravan to the shores of the Murray River in Victoria for fishing and to see family, they didn’t predict being stuck there for the next five months. The couple arrived on the shores of the Murray River...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just Jerilderie: School welcomes new staff

St Joseph’s Catholic School community has welcomed Leah Rudman to the teaching staff from Term 3. Ms Rudman will be working with Mrs Marshall, and will be teaching Year 5/6 on Thursdays and Fridays during Terms 3 and 4. The school has also...

Daniel Hughes
News

Just add water

Strong fixed price offers for a limited number of Riverina ricegrowers will provide a great kickstart for the industry, but many say an important element of the equation is still missing. They say only reasonable access to water, and affordable...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

AAP Newswire