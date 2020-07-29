AAP Soccer

EPL curtain-raiser to go ahead at Wembley

By AAP Newswire

Liverpool - AAP

1 of 1

The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English Premier League season, will go ahead on August 29 at Wembley.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet on Saturday in the FA Cup final.

British media is reporting fans might be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on September 12.

Manchester City won last season's Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.

Latest articles

Dairy

Make sure you know all the information when purchasing probiotics for your calves

Three questions separate the pretenders from the real deal in probiotic efficacy, according to Allan Hain, who is known as the grandfather of the live micro-organism debate. Mr Hain, who has arguably the most credibility on probiotics within...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

Coon cheese to be renamed

The near-century-old Australian-made Coon cheese will be renamed after the brand’s owners acknowledged the racial overtones of the label.

Country News
Dairy

Find an identification system that works for you

Records must be kept for every calf – they must be accurate and complete. The benefits of accurate records include: ● informed management and breeding decisions; ● less risk of selling calves with antibiotic residues...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire