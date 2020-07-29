EPL curtain-raiser to go ahead at Wembley

AAP Soccer
EPL curtain-raiser to go ahead at WembleyBy AAP Newswire
The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English Premier League season, will go ahead on August 29 at Wembley.
Premier League champions Liverpool will face Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet on Saturday in the FA Cup final.
British media is reporting fans might be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on September 12.
Manchester City won last season's Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.