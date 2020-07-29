AAP Soccer

Socceroo Maclaren committed to A-League

The A-League's most prolific Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren has emphasised his commitment to Melbourne City in Australia's domestic competition.

Like many competitions, the recently resumed A-League has been havily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is a renegotiated broadcast deal with Fox Sports for next season, it is heavily reduced and as a result the league's salary cap is expected to be slashed.

But Maclaren - who joined City in January 2019 on a marquee deal that runs through to May 2022 - said he had no plans to depart the A-League for a return to Europe.

"I could have stayed in Europe at that time when I decided to come back to Melbourne so I'm in no rush to leave in any way," Maclaren told reporters on Wednesday.

"This club's been fantastic; they gave me an opportunity which for me was hard to resist and being home with family and being able to settle my life for a little bit of period.

"Every player can say that in this period of time, I'd much rather go through this disaster with my family around me than being stuck in Europe with nobody.

"So it's been a blessing in disguise and look, I don't have any interest in moving any time soon.

"I've signed a three-year deal with Melbourne City and I'll look to see it out, unless it changes.

"So I'm committed to this club... I love playing for them and I'm just a proud Melbourne boy to play for Melbourne City."

A-League players took pay cuts on contracts extended until August 31 as part of the efforts to complete the 2019-20 campaign and as yet, there is no collective bargaining agreement in place beyond that date.

"I think all players right now just want to finish this season and whenever the contracts tick over on September 1 is when is when players will discuss contracts... We just want football to be played," Maclaren said.

"It's not even about the financial situation, it's more about making sure that this league stays alive and players have jobs for next season and the years to come and there's football in this country."

