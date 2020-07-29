AAP Soccer

Mustafi to miss start of new EPL season

By AAP Newswire

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal (C) - AAP

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the start of next season after undergoing surgery on his right hamstring.

Mustafi sustained the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City this month, ruling the German centre back out of Saturday's final against Chelsea.

"Shkodran had a successful small procedure to his right hamstring on Saturday," the English Premier League club said in a statement on their website.

"Shkodran is now in the early stages of his recovery and rehabilitation, receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team. Aiming to return to full training in October."

It means the 28-year-old will miss a second Cup final after illness forced him to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in 2017.

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins on September 12.

