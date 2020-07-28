AAP Soccer

Roar out to avoid Victory A-League upset

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon - AAP

1 of 1

With Brisbane Roar in the thick of the A-League finals race, coach Warren Moon wants his side to make a statement against Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night.

Fourth-placed Roar are five points off second spot with three games to play but are also just five points clear of seventh-placed Western United - who have five matches still to play.

With tough games against Premiers Plate winners Sydney FC and second-placed Wellington Phoenix to come for the Roar, they need to shore up some points at Bankwest Stadium.

"If we're serious about what we want to do, we want to try and win every game we're playing," Moon told reporters on Tuesday.

"Because when we get into the six, those good sides in our run home are going to be there - so if we want to achieve anything, we've got to knock them off at some stage.

"So what a great way to start with Wednesday, try and get the three points and then build some confidence going into (the run home)."

Second-from-bottom Victory lost 2-1 to Western United on Saturday but Moon remained wary of what they can produce in attack.

Victory interim coach Grant Brebner flagged two changes to his side, with more young players set for an opportunity.

"If there's a senior player that's been around the group that deserves to be playing, they'll play," Brebner said on Tuesday.

"But if the youngsters are showing that they want to train better, they want to work harder, their enthusiasm, desire - everything that should be a given - merits a starting place, then they play."

Brebner confirmed Victory wouldn't bring in a replacement for Lawrence Thomas after the goalkeeper departed for an as-yet-unnamed European club.

Matt Acton will start, with youngster Matthew Sutton to deputise.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Victory have won their past four A-League matches against Brisbane and will be aiming to become the first of either team to win five consecutive games against the other.

* Victory have lost three games in a row - the previous and only time they have lost four in succession was a stretch in December 2015.

* Corey Brown will play his 100th A-League game for the Roar - he played 29 A-League games for Victory and this is his first clash against them since returning to Brisbane in January.

:: Stats provided by Opta

Latest articles

News

Unveil your inner beauty at Chocolate Lily Creations

The chocolate lily is a flower which shines radiantly through the most adverse conditions. For Caroline French, this simple but powerful analogy has stuck with her for 20 years, and forms the underlying message behind her new business launched on...

Liam Nash
News

New road safety cameras trialled to target mobile phone usage

Greater Shepparton drivers who use their mobile phones behind the wheel could be targeted during a three-month trial of new road safety cameras across the state.

Liz Mellino
News

A place for veterans young and old

Since December Phil and Jo Thompson have been transforming the former Goorambat Primary School into a retreat for veterans while operating an essential advocacy service. Driving down the idyllic, shaded country road and pulling up outside the old...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire