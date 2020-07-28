AAP Soccer

Tananga pens Spurs deal, Vertonghen exits

By AAP Newswire

Jan Vertonghen - AAP

1 of 1

Tottenham have started to plan for the future with long-serving centre-back Jan Vertonghen departing while young defender Japhet Tanganga has penned a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

Belgium international Vertonghen, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the current season, has not been offered a new long-term deal and will now leave Spurs where he made over 300 appearances.

The 33-year-old tweeted: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.

"I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also leaving the club after his one-year deal expired, but 21-year-old Tanganga will not be going anywhere.

The Spurs academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season and went on to make 11 appearances in total for Jose Mourinho's side.

He made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool in January and was a regular before a back injury prevented him from playing for Spurs since football resumed.

Vertonghen made his last appearance for Tottenham as a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Newcastle while his winning goal at Molineux in November went on to be decisive in the battle for a Europa League spot with Spurs finishing above Wolves on goal difference.

Mourinho told Spurs TV: "Playing, not playing, being on the bench, being in the starting line up, he was the same Jan with the same behaviour and same professionalism and respect.

"As you can imagine I coached so many top players and professionals and I can promise you he is in the top of my list in relation to the professional he is.

"Of course I wish him the best and I would love him to be back at the club one day, if that is his wish and desire, but I think he has years of football as a player.

"If after that he wants to go in another direction as a football coach or other jobs, I think he is one of the guys who leaves a mark on the club and on myself for sure."

Vertonghen, who had been keen to stay at Spurs, has previously spoken about the desire to move to a new country and play in the Champions League, with Spain and Italy possible destinations.

Latest articles

Entertainment

‘Hopeless addict’ Depp beat wife: court

Actor Johnny Depp says he was never violent towards Amber Heard or any other woman, accusing his former wife of lying.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

US actor John Saxon dies at 83

US actor John Saxon has died at his home in Tennessee aged 83.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Gone With the Wind’s de Havilland hailed

Gone With the Wind star Olivia de Havilland, considered one of the last surviving actors of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 104.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire