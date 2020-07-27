AAP Soccer

Sydney star Grant to miss A-League games

By AAP Newswire

Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney FC star Rhyan Grant has been sidelined with a groin issue as the Sky Blues take no chances with the defender ahead of a tilt at a record fifth A-League title.

Socceroos full-back Grant came off the ground early in Sydney's last-start loss to Newcastle, though scans did not reveal a serious problem.

"He will be out for probably a couple of games but the most important thing for him is to make sure he's fit leading into the semi-final," Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

Grant, whose energetic work on Sydney's right hand side forms a key part of their structure, said there was no rush for him to return to action.

"We wrapped up the (minor) premiership ... I just want to make sure I'm good to go when we get to finals," he said.

"It should be fine in a couple of weeks."

Corica will look at rotating players through his starting line-up, as the A-League champions face a demanding schedule.

They play four games in 15 days leading into the finals, starting with Saturday's clash with third-placed Melbourne City.

"It's a tight turnaround, but you also want to go into the finals on a good run with the team that's pretty much going to be starting games in the semi-final and final," Corica said.

"But you do want to give players rest as well and there will be opportunities in a couple of the games to rotate a few of the players, and to give a couple of the younger boys opportunities they deserve."

Having secured a record fourth Premiers Plate, Sydney are now looking to set an outright record for grand final wins, a mark they currently share with Melbourne Victory.

Corica, who has been part of the club as a player and a coach since its inception, said the current side was up there with Sydney's previous trophy-winning squads.

"The team Arnie (Graham Arnold) had was a very good team, they are all very good teams in their own right," Corica said.

Meanwhile, Sydney striker Kosta Barbarouses is the first player to win a Premiers Plate with three clubs, having previously achieved the feat with the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

However, there was a point of difference for the New Zealand international this season.

"It's the biggest margin with games to spare that I've won a premiership," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney star Grant to miss A-League games

Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant has been cleared of a serious groin injury but is expected to miss a couple of Sydney FC’s games before the A-League finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Villa boss Smith uncertain about Grealish

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is in demand and manager Dean Smith is uncertain whether his star player will remain with the Brimingham club next EPL season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire