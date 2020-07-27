AAP Soccer

Villa boss Smith uncertain about Grealish

By AAP Newswire

Grealish - AAP

1 of 1

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he is unsure whether captain Jack Grealish will be at the club next season but has warned potential suitors they will have to spend big if they want to sign him.

Grealish scored the opener in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday, a result, along with Watford's defeat at Arsenal, that kept Villa in the Premier League.

Grealish has been linked to a host of English clubs and Smith said he had no idea what the future holds for the 24-year-old.

"I'm certainly hopeful he will play for Villa again. He is contracted for another three years, I think," Smith said.

"I have said many times before we have billionaire owners. If people want to come and get our best players they will cost an awful lot of money."

Villa had slipped to second from bottom with four games left after picking up one point from a possible 15.

But they ensured survival by taking eight points from their final four games, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

"It's a magnificent achievement from everybody. It's a proud moment, and it actually feels better than last year going up in the play-offs," Smith told BT Sport.

Latest articles

World

Iran’s mock carrier at sea amid tensions

Amid high tensions between the US and Tehran, Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the Strait of Hormuz, signalling it may be used for live-fire drills.

AAP Newswire
World

US columnist urges Trump honour Morrison

A US columnist believes Scott Morrison deserves a second White House state visit and is more of leader of the free world than Angela Merkel.

AAP Newswire
World

US closes consulate in Chengdu

The shutdown of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu drew crowds of onlookers as police guarded the scene.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

Juventus have secured a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title with Cristiano Ronaldo on target again, this time in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire