Lecce nearing Italian Serie A relegation

By AAP Newswire

Bologna have snatched a 3-2 win in stoppage time against troubled Lecce, who remain in the drop zone of the Italian Serie A, four points behind Genoa with two games remaining.

The fourth-last Genoese, who lost 3-0 at Inter Milan on Saturday, can avoid relegation in case they finish level on points with Lecce thanks to the head-to-head record.

Rodrigo Palacio and Roberto Soriano struck for Bologna in the first five minutes, but Marco Mancosu pulled one back before the break and Filippo Falco levelled in the 66th minute.

Musa Barrow then finished off a counter-attack despite his injured team-mate Ladislav Krejci not being replaced as Bologna had reached the five-substitution limit.

Five games, including a late clash between Juventus and Sampdoria, remain in Round 36. Juve can clinch the Serie A title with a win.

