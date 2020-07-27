Lazio’s Immobile nets hat-trick at Verona

Lazio's Ciro Immobile has taken his tally to 34 goals with a hat-trick in a 5-1 rally at Verona in the Italian Serie A.

Immobile converted from the spot before halftime on Sunday to level Sofyan Amrabat's earlier penalty and closed the scoring with a great serving shot into the far corner and a second penalty.

His 101st goal in four seasons at Lazio put him four clear of Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the current Serie A golden boot race.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was fouled and took a free-kick to find the net thanks to a deflection from the wall and Joaquin Correa also had his shot deflected to net the guests' third.

The fourth-placed Romans had the last Champions League slot already secured along with third-placed Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus, who can clinch their ninth straight title with two games remaining by beating visiting Sampdoria in the closing fixture of round 36.

Roma's Jordan Veretout also got a brace by converting two penalties for a 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The Rome Giallorossi are now fifth, four points clear of AC Milan, who would have to go through the Europa League playoffs as it stands.

Udinese won 1-0 Cagliari, three days after stunning 2-1 Juventus to disrupt their possible Scudetto party. Relegated SPAL drew 1-1 with Torino.

Bologna snatched a stoppage-time 3-2 win against troubled Lecce, who remained in the drop zone, four points behind Genoa with two games remaining.

The fourth-last Genoese, who lost 3-0 at Inter on Saturday, would avoid relegation in case they finish level on points with Lecce thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Rodrigo Palacio and Roberto Soriano struck for Bologna in the first five minutes, but Marco Mancosu pulled one back before the break and Filippo Falco levelled in the 66th minute.

Musa Barrow then finished off a counterattack despite his injured teammate Ladislav Krejci not being replaced as Bologna had reached the five-substitute limit.

Milan and Atalanta drew 1-1 on Friday. On Saturday, Parma beat relegated Brescia 2-1 and Napoli won 2-0 against Sassuolo.

The Neapolitans sit seventh and are in the next Europa League as Italian Cup winners.