Juventus seal 9th Serie A title in a row

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored again as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 to secure the Turin club's record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

At the final whistle, Juventus players danced in celebration and embraced each other before the empty stands inside the Allianz Stadium.

It was Juve's 36th Italian league title overall - 18 more than AC Milan and Inter Milan.

For his 31st goal in 32 league matches this season, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanic rolled across a free kick for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to fire into the far top corner in first-half added time.

Federico Bernardeschi then sealed the result by scoring his first Serie A goal in nearly two years by knocking in a rebound off Ronaldo's shot midway through the second half.

Portuguese ace Ronaldo missed a chance to add to his tally when he smashed a penalty against the crossbar in the 89th minute.

Juventus, with 83 points, moved seven clear of second-placed Inter with two games each to play as coach Maurizio Sarri won his first major Italian title.

They can now switch their focus to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri host Lyon in the delayed round-of-16 second leg on August 7 needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from February.

The winner will advance to the final eight in Lisbon.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile took his league-leading goals tally to 34 with a hat-trick in a 5-1 rally at Verona.

Immobile converted from the spot before halftime on Sunday to level Sofyan Amrabat's earlier penalty and closed the scoring with a great swerving shot into the far corner and a second penalty.

His 101st goal in four seasons at Lazio has him three our clear of Ronaldo in the golden boot race.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was fouled and took a free kick to find the net thanks to a deflection from the wall and Joaquin Correa also had his shot deflected to net the guests' third.

The fourth-placed Romans had the last Champions League slot already secured along with third-placed Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Roma's Jordan Veretout scored a brace by converting two penalties in a 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi are fifth, four points clear of AC Milan, who would have to go through the Europa League playoffs as it stands.

Mid-table Bologna snatched a stoppage-time 3-2 win against troubled Lecce, who remained in the drop zone.

Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari while relegated SPAL drew 1-1 with Torino.

