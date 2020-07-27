Juve claim ninth Serie A title in a row

For nine years running Juventus are the undisputed champions of Italian soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the go-ahead goal as Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 on Sunday to secure the Turin club's record-extending ninth consecutive Serie A title.

At the final whistle, Juventus players danced in celebration and embraced before empty stands inside the Allianz Stadium.

Their 36th league title is the most by any team in Europe's top five soccer competitions with Spanish giants Real Madrid next best with 34 championships.

It was Juventus' first title under coach Maurizio Sarri, who brought in a completely new system - after Antonio Conte opened the record run with three triumphs, followed by the five won under Massimiliano Allegri.

"Winning is hard and every year it gets more complicated," Sarri said.

"Taking something for granted in sport is one of the biggest mistakes you can make and for this group it was certainly not a walk in the park."

Juve have now won as many league titles as AC Milan and Inter Milan combined (both 18).

"It was the most beautiful title, because it was the most difficult," said defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been wearing the captain's armband with Giorgio Chiellini injured.

"It was so complicated beyond the field, too; the world changed in three months. It was difficult to get our heads back into it after three months.

"We suffered."

For his 31st goal in 32 matches, Ronaldo completed a set piece when Miralem Pjanic rolled across a free kick for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to fire into the far top corner in first-half added time.

Federico Bernardeschi then sealed it by scoring his first Serie A goal in nearly two years by knocking in a rebound of Ronaldo's shot midway through the second half.

Ronaldo later banged a penalty kick off the crossbar in the 89th.

Still, Juventus moved an insurmountable seven points clear of Inter Milan with two games remaining and can now switch their focus to the Champions League.

The Bianconeri host Lyon in the round-of-16 second leg on August 7 needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from February.

Meanwhile, a hat-trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain's single-season record in Serie A with two matches remaining.

Immobile netted two penalties and scored a magnificent third in Lazio's 5-1 win at Hellas Verona.

He now has 34 goals in 34 matches - three more than Ronaldo atop the Italian league's scoring chart.

Higuain scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16.

Lazio moved level on points with third-place Atalanta, one point behind Inter Milan.

Roma increased their grip on fifth by beating Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout.

Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari to secure a 26th straight season in the top flight.

Relegation-threatened Lecce conceded a stoppage-time decider from Musa Barrow in a 3-2 loss at Bologna while Torino drew 1-1 at already-relegated SPAL.