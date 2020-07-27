Everton veteran Baines retires from soccer

5370537724001

Everton defender Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club where he is regarded as among the best left backs in the Merseysiders' history.

The former England player took his bow as a substitute in Sunday's 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth in the final Premier League match of the season, having had to play second fiddle to France international Lucas Digne in the past two years.