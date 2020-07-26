Sydney FC target more A-League records

Insatiable trophy hunters Sydney FC are targeting more A-League history and silverware, after securing a record fourth Premiers Plate.

Wellington's 1-1 draw with Adelaide United in Sydney on Saturday made it mathematically impossible for the Phoenix to catch the Sky Blues - who even before the near four-month shutdown of the competition looked certain to win the Plate.

It's the third time in the past four seasons Sydney have won the symbol of first past the post supremacy.

It takes them clear of Melbourne Victory, who have won it three times.

With four fixtures to fulfil before the finals, Sydney still have more boxes to tick, records to set and trophies to win.

"We want to go on and win the grand final and become back-to-back champions, a feat achieved by only one other club," coach Steve Corica said.

That was Brisbane Roar in 2012 and 2013.

A fifth grand final win would pull Sydney one clear of Victory - with both club sharing the record.

Sydney have scored more and conceded fewer goals than any other club.

"We've recruited well this season, we've been playing some very good football , exciting football, scoring goals and we've got the best defence in the league as well, which is a credit to the boys for working so hard," Corica said.

"It just comes down to the quality of players we have."

Sydney's next match is at home to Melbourne City on Saturday.

"We want to win every game, there will be opportunities for some young players to get some game time to show what they can do in the next couple of games," Corica said.

Wellington could have stalled Sydney's celebrations a little longer had substitute Ulises Davila not had his late penalty saved by Paul Izzo.

Even if Wellington had won on Saturday, they would still only have been able to equal Sydney's points total with the latter having a vastly superior goal difference.

The point did at least lift Wellington into second, on goal difference above Melbourne City with both teams having three matches to play.

"We've got three games to go and there's nine points up for grabs and we're pushing very hard for that second spot," Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

"It's in our hands now with how we finish the season."