Inter win to keep Serie A title race alive

Inter Milan have kept alive their slim title hopes by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 3-0 in Italy's Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Alexis Sanchez also netted on Saturday to help Inter close to within four points of leaders Juventus.

The Bianconeri can secure a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Sunday with victory over Sampdoria.

Inter are a point above Atalanta and four clear of Lazio in the race for second spot.

There are two rounds remaining after this weekend's matches.

"There are regrets about some games but unfortunately, there are years when you get less than what is deserved. I think that happened to us this year," Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

"We need to finish this season in the best way. ... We won't win the league but we have to be hungry to finish as high as possible."

Genoa remained four points above the drop zone but Lecce can close the gap on Sunday with victory at Bologna.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, shrugging off Cristian Zapata to head in Cristiano Biraghi's cross at the back post.

Inter sealed the result seven minutes from time when Sanchez volleyed in a cross from Victor Moses off the underside of the crossbar.

Lukaku added another in stoppage time with a fantastic solo effort, running from midfield and beating two defenders before scoring his 23rd league goal of the season.

The Belgium forward has 29 goals in all competitions, beating his previous season best of 27 for Manchester United.

"I'm happy, but as a team we can still do more," Lukaku said.

"We need to finish our league campaign in the best way possible, and I always fight to help the group ... we're a young team and still need to develop."

Sassuolo had four goals ruled out for offside in their 2-0 loss to seventh-placed Napoli - who are one spot above them on the ladder.

Elseid Hysaj gave Napoli the lead in the eighth minute with his first goal for the club before Allan sealed the match in stoppage time.

Filip Duricic had the ball in the back of the net twice in the first half but both were ruled out for offside while second-half strikes from Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi were disallowed for the same reason.

Dejan Kulusevski provided an assist and scored a spectacular winner to help Parma win at already-relegated Brescia 2-1.

The 20-year-old Kulusevski - who signed for Juventus in January but was loaned back to Parma for the rest of the season - curled a magnificent effort into the top right corner nine minutes from time.

The Sweden international earlier rolled the ball across the area for an unmarked Matteo Darmian to slot home the opener in the 59th before Daniele Dessena levelled just three minutes later.