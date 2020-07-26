AAP Soccer

Inter keeps slim Serie A title hopes alive

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have kept their slim title hopes alive by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 3-0 in the Italian Serie A.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Alexis Sanchez also netted on Saturday to help Inter move to four points behind Juventus.

The Bianconeri can secure a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Sunday with a victory over Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri also moved a point above Atalanta and four above Lazio in the race for second spot. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend.

Genoa remained four points above the drop zone but Lecce can close the gap on Sunday with victory at Bologna.

Both Inter and Genoa were desperate for the points but chances were few and far between.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, shrugging off Cristian Zapata to head in Cristiano Biraghi's cross at the back post.

Just as Genoa upped the pressure in the closing stages, Inter sealed the result seven minutes from time when Sanchez volleyed in a cross from Victor Moses off the underside of the crossbar.

Lukaku added another in stoppage time with a fantastic solo effort, running from midfield and beating two defenders before scoring his 23rd league goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski provided an assist and scored a spectacular winner to help Parma win at already-relegated Brescia 2-1.

Kulusevski curled a magnificent effort into the top right corner nine minutes from time.

The Sweden international earlier rolled the ball across the area for an unmarked Matteo Darmian to slot home the opener in the 59th.

But Daniele Dessena levelled just three minutes later.

The 20-year-old Kulusevski signed for Juventus in January but was loaned back to Parma for the rest of the season.

Napoli are playing Sassuolo later on Saturday.

