Western Utd record Victory A-League sweep

By AAP Newswire

Tomislav Uskok - AAP

Two high-class goals have handed Western United a 2-1 win over local rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday and maintained their A-League hot streak despite a four-month break.

After scoring 11 goals in their last two games before the competition was shut down in March, many wondered if the lengthy shutdown might stall United's momentum.

But there was little sign of that at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium as the A-League's newest club completed a three-match sweep over Victory.

As a result they moved up one spot to seventh, just a point behind sixth-placed Adelaide with two games in hand.

Tomislav Uskok's fine left-footed finish from a well-worked corner routine put United ahead in the 38th minute.

Max Burgess doubled their lead in the 57th minute with an unstoppable half-volley after Connor Pain had chested a Josh Risdon cross into his path.

Former Victory striker Besart Berisha almost added a third with a stinging shot which was well saved by Matt Acton, before Storm Roux pulled a goal back seven minutes from time by glancing a header into the net from a Marco Rojas corner.

Victory pressed for a equaliser in their first match under interim coach Grant Brebner, but have now won just one of their last 10.

Roux's goal apart Victory had a number of opportunities during the game.

A few minutes before the goal, substitute and debutant Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio's shot from the edge of area was well saved by Filip Kurto.

In the first half, Rojas got behind the defence but put his shot wide, while Andrew Nabbout was off target with another effort.

