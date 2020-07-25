AAP Soccer

Soccer legend Xavi positive for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona and Spain soccer player Xavi Hernandez. - AAP

1 of 1

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19.

Xavi, a FIFA World Cup winner in 2010 who is currently coaching Qatari side Al-Sadd, will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement.

"A few days ago ... I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test.

"Fortunately, I'm feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear."

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March. Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

