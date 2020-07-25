AAP Soccer

Liverpool will be tougher next year: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has warned his English Premier League rivals that the champions will be even tougher to play against next season.

Prior to March's lockdown the Reds had taken 82 points - more than second-placed Manchester City will reach if they win on Sunday - from 29 matches to virtually guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Chelsea made it three seasons unbeaten at home in the league, but as Liverpool head into their final match of the campaign at Newcastle with an 18-point gap at the top, Klopp is expecting more from his players.

"First thing, as always, is to be a team no one wants to play against. We are like this but we can be more uncomfortable," he said.

"We will not change; we try to improve. Is it possible to improve it for a longer period? I would say yes.

"We make a cut when the season is finished on Sunday, enjoy it, be happy.

"Then mid-August we start training again and from that moment on we will try it again with all we have and nothing will hold us back.

"It is a really nice story the boys have written over the years but it is not finished yet - we decide when it is finished.

"I want to see us fighting for whatever the next trophy is, fighting on the pitch and enjoying the hard work. As long as we do that we have a good chance."

Sunday will bring to a close 14 remarkable months which have seen Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League.

"We will stay greedy, we have to and we will," Klopp said. "But if that then leads automatically to more trophies I don't know because other teams have other reasons to make the next step."

