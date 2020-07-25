AAP Soccer

Milan and Atalanta play out draw

By AAP Newswire

Duvan Zapata - AAP

1 of 1

Second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at AC Milan Friday (Saturday AEST) and moved within five points of Italian Serie A leaders Juventus, who will look to secure the title when they close matchday 36 against Sampdoria on Sunday (Monday AEST).

The Bergamaschi, now on 75 points, and Inter Milan, on 73 points ahead of their match against troubled Genoa, would only manage to leapfrog Juve, who hold a better head-to-head record against both chasers and are on 80 points.

Milan remain sixth in the Europa League qualification zone with two games remaining.

The Devils went ahead on 14 minutes at the Giuseppe Meazza when Hakan Calhanoglu curled in a free-kick and Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi had a penalty saved on 26 minutes, but Duvan Zapata levelled from close-range eight minutes later.

In the second half, the guests' captain Alejandro Gomez had a near miss before Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura hit the post.

Latest articles

News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash
News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire