Milan and Atalanta play out draw

Second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at AC Milan Friday (Saturday AEST) and moved within five points of Italian Serie A leaders Juventus, who will look to secure the title when they close matchday 36 against Sampdoria on Sunday (Monday AEST).

The Bergamaschi, now on 75 points, and Inter Milan, on 73 points ahead of their match against troubled Genoa, would only manage to leapfrog Juve, who hold a better head-to-head record against both chasers and are on 80 points.