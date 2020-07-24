AAP Soccer

Next EPL season to kick off on Sept 12

By AAP Newswire

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and finished on May 23.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders' meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

"Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020," a statement from the Premier League said.

"The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions."

