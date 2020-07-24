AAP Soccer

Cruyff ends strange stint as Ecuador coach

By AAP Newswire

Jordi Cruyff has resigned as coach of Ecuador's national soccer team without having visited the country or worked with the players in the seven months since he was appointed.

The former Barcelona and Manchester United midfielder had delayed travelling to take on his new position because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was supposed to arrive last week.

However, he asked for more time to reflect on the job - prompting the Ecuadorian football federation to ask him to quit.

"We are almost three months away from the start of World Cup qualifying. It is a short time to re-organise and work on a successor," the federation said in a statement.

Ecuador's first qualifying match is against Argentina in October.

The 46-year-old Cruyff, son of Dutch legend Johan, had signed a three-year contract. He has previous coaching experience in China, Cyprus, Israel and Malta.

