AAP Soccer

West Ham sign Soucek on permanent deal

By AAP Newswire

Soucek - AAP

1 of 1

West Ham United have signed Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague on a four-year contract following a successful loan spell.

Soucek, who joined the Hammers on loan in January, has scored three league goals this month as David Moyes's side ensured their Premier League survival with a game to spare.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported West Ham have agreed a deal worth STG19 million ($A34 million) with Slavia Prague for the 25-year-old defensive midfielder.

"I'm delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the club," Moyes told the club's website.

"When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he's been a really good fit for us.

"He's a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford."

Capped 25 times by his country, Soucek is a two-time Czech first division title winner with Slavia Prague.

Latest articles

World

Malaysia, Goldman Sachs settle over 1MDB

US investment bank Goldman Sachs has reached a settlement agreement with the Malaysian government over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

AAP Newswire
World

Protesters tear-gassed again in Portland

Federal agents have again fired tear gas at protesters in Portland, Oregon, as US authorities investigate the use of force against demonstrators.

AAP Newswire
World

UK will be past virus by mid-2021: Johnson

The UK will be through the coronavirus crisis by the middle of 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, but warns of the threat of a second spike.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire