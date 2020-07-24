AAP Soccer

Ex-Man City star Toure trains with Orient

By AAP Newswire

Toure - AAP

1 of 1

English League Two battlers Leyton Orient have been joined for pre-season training by former Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure.

Toure who won three EPL titles with City, is set to train with the east London side for the next couple of weeks to improve his fitness.

He last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai following a short spell with Greek side Olympiacos.

Toure helped Qingdao earn promotion to the Super League in October before he was sent off in his final game for the club.

Latest articles

Tennis

WTA Tour Finals among 11 events cancelled

The season-ending WTA Finals, which Australian superstar Ashleigh Barty won last year, is one of 11 tennis tournaments in China cancelled for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

ATP restart delayed as Citi Open cancelled

The resumption of the men’s ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open, won last year by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, was cancelled.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Aust Open semi-finalist Pouille set for op

French former Australian Open semi-finalist Lucas Pouille will undergo elbow surgery and miss the restart of the tennis season next month.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Spurs dent Leicester’s EPL top four hopes

Leicester have been thumped 3-0 by Tottenham to dent their EPL top four hopes, while Bournemouth are at risk of relegation after losing 2-0 to Southampton.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Liverpool lift EPL trophy in style

Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal EPL thriller at Anfield on Wednesday while Manchester United moved to third with a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Arsenal roll Man City to book FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes a place in the FA Cup final is no less than his players deserve after they defeated holders Manchester City.

AAP Newswire