Ex-Man City star Toure trains with Orient

Ex-Man City star Toure trains with OrientBy AAP Newswire
English League Two battlers Leyton Orient have been joined for pre-season training by former Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure.
Toure who won three EPL titles with City, is set to train with the east London side for the next couple of weeks to improve his fitness.
He last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai following a short spell with Greek side Olympiacos.
Toure helped Qingdao earn promotion to the Super League in October before he was sent off in his final game for the club.