Fabinho home burgled amid EPL celebrations

The home of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been burgled during player celebrations of the Premier League club's first English league crown in 30 years, British media is reporting.

The BBC says thieves had broken into the 26-year-old's empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, stealing items of jewellery and a car.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to British media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.

Liverpool lifted the league trophy on Wednesday after a 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their final home game of the season at Anfield.

Liverpool's Senegal striker Sadio Mane's was robbed in February last year while he was playing in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

