Juventus suffer shock defeat to Udinese

Juventus have missed a chance to clinch a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title after losing 2-1 at relegation-threatened Udinese.

Ilija Nestorovski canceled out Matthijs de Ligt's opener and Seko Fofana grabbed the winner in stoppage time on Thursday to keep Juve's celebrations on ice.

Juventus remained six points clear of second-placed Atalanta and can secure the title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The points could prove crucial for Udinese as they went seven points clear of the relegation zone, with three rounds remaining.