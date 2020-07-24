Juventus defeat puts Serie A party on hold

Juventus have missed the chance to clinch a record-extending ninth straight Italian Serie A title after losing 2-1 at relegation-threatened Udinese.

Ilija Nestorovski cancelled out Matthijs de Ligt's opener and Seko Fofana grabbed the winner in stoppage time on Thursday to keep Juve's celebrations on ice.

The Turin giants stayed on 80 points from 35 games, with a six-point lead that Atalanta could halve as they open round 36 against AC Milan on Friday.

Inter Milan lie a further point behind and also still harbour title hopes. Udinese moved seven points above the three-team drop zone.

"We lost our organisation," Juve coach Maurizio Sarri said about his second defeat in a dull five-game run.

"We wanted to win at all costs, but instead took the game on a dangerous path. We lost because we wanted the three points."

Juventus knew a victory at the Dacia Arena would secure the title as the Bianconeri hold the tiebreaker over Atalanta courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

It seemed to be going to plan for the visitors when they took the lead three minutes before halftime. A defensive header out came straight to De Ligt and he took one touch before firing powerfully into the bottom left corner.

However, Nestorovski levelled seven minutes after the restart when he headed in Ken Sema's cross.

Both sides struggled to create clear scoring opportunities but, just as it seemed headed for a draw, Fofana burst downfield from near the halfway line and slotted past Wojciech Szczesny.

At the Olympic Stadium in Rome, Ciro Immobile boosted his hopes of finishing the season as the league's top scorer with the winning goal in Lazio's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Immobile finished off a brilliant pass from Luis Alberto on the hour mark for his 31st goal of the season, one more than Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had netted the equaliser for the hosts with a powerful volley shortly after the break. Giovanni Simeone's effort was deflected in on the stroke of halftime to give the visiting Sardinians the lead.

The victory secured Lazio a spot in next season's Champions League with the side from the capital now guaranteed at least fourth place in Serie A.