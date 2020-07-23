AAP Soccer

Villarreal appoint ex-Arsenal boss Emery

By AAP Newswire

Villarreal's new head coach Unai Emery. - AAP

Spanish club Villarreal have hired former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as their new coach after parting ways with Javi Calleja earlier this week.

Emery, who was sacked by the English Premier League club in November after 18 months, began his managerial career in La Liga.

He has previously coached Valencia and Sevilla, who he led to consecutive Europa League wins in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

"Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons," the club said in a statement.

Emery, who also managed Paris St Germain for two seasons, was let go by Arsenal after the club won only four of their 15 league matches at the start of the current season.

While success eluded him in England, Emery has a proven track record of getting Spanish teams into the Champions League, finishing third three times with Valencia in addition to his Europa League feats with Sevilla.

Calleja managed Villarreal for 15 months before being dismissed in December 2018, only to be reinstated to the post six weeks later. This season he led them to a fifth-placed finish to qualify for the Europa League.

